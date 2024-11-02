New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 860 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after buying an additional 77,515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $959,880,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 220,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $393.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.56 and a 52-week high of $401.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.