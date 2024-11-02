NexGen Energy (NXE) to Release Earnings on Friday

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02.
NexGen Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$10.09 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.04 and a 1 year high of C$12.14. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.