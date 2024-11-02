NexGen Energy (NXE) to Release Earnings on Friday

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$10.09 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.04 and a 1 year high of C$12.14. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.38.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

