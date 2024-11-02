NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile
NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.
