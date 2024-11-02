NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. NiSource also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS.

NiSource Trading Down 1.9 %

NiSource stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 3,137,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,585. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. NiSource has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $35.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

