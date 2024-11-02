nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,759 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 112.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 15.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 79.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at nLIGHT

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,846.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,846.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $51,033.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,204.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,461 shares of company stock valued at $385,684. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.35. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

