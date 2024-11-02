Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northern Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,596,000 after buying an additional 850,556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4,660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,586,000 after acquiring an additional 391,531 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,787,000 after purchasing an additional 261,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 219,387 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 597,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after purchasing an additional 212,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,839. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,839. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,204 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

