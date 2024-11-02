NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 83,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 153,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 65.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.20.

Get NorthIsle Copper and Gold alerts:

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.