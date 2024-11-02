Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.65 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. 12,222,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,937,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

