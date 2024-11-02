NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NBY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. 106,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,811. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 744.33% and a negative net margin of 91.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

