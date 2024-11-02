NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,567 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $20,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 253.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after buying an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 160,415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,306,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $86.72 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.