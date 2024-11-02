Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 382,600 shares traded.
Nuvectra Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About Nuvectra
Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvectra
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.