Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

