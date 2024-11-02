Oceanside Advisors LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $524.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.92 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

