Oceanside Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 8.2% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,709,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFSD opened at $47.22 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

