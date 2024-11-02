Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-2.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Insider Activity

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

