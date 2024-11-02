Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-2.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Insider Activity

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

