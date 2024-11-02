Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-$0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.79, a P/E/G ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

