On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.24 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 151.80 ($1.97). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.88), with a volume of 319,918 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTB shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.33) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 187 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £249.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

