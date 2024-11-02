Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Onestream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Onestream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OS

Onestream Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Onestream

Onestream stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Onestream has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OS. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,780,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.