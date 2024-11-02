Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,135,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,529,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 115.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 207,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 111,185 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 20.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 341,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 58,972 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

