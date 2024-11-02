Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 15.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 63.8% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 55.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,680,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,456. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

