Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.10 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.34). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 26.20 ($0.34), with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

Orchard Funding Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.29 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.85.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

