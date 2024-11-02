Orchid Price Tops $0.0636 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $62.35 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,590.11 or 0.99986642 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012367 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006213 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00058970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06440146 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $1,940,192.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.