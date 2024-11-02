PAAL AI Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $181.26 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.21773043 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,903,184.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

