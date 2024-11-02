Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $232.40 and last traded at $231.46, with a volume of 2418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.67.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

