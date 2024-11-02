PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 12.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,631,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,449,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.3% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,504,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,286,000 after buying an additional 143,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,450,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after buying an additional 64,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,197.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $53,132.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,588.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,938 shares of company stock worth $542,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.