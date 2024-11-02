Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.97 ($2.98) and traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.92). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.92), with a volume of 13,113 shares trading hands.

Palace Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of £64.57 million, a PE ratio of -931.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.94.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,250.00%.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.