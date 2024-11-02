Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 EPS.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $635.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,450. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $395.00 and a 52-week high of $646.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $615.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.57.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.