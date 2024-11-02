PAX Gold Price Hits $2,751.59 on Top Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $542.51 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $2,751.59 or 0.03958287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,426.74 or 0.99873392 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,375.30 or 0.99799394 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 197,163 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.