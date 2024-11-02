PayPoint (LON:PAY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 776.88 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 775 ($10.05), with a volume of 261319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 750 ($9.73).

PayPoint Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £564.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,597.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 694.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 634.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52.

About PayPoint

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.