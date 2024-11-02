PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 250,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,675. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 233.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 204.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 81,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

