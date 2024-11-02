PeiPei (ETH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (PEIPEI)

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PeiPei (ETH) has a total market cap of $45.16 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeiPei (ETH) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PeiPei (ETH) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,754.28 or 1.00000652 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,580.11 or 0.99750957 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s launch date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,335,213,487 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,335,213,486.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000011 USD and is down -8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,776,297.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeiPei (ETH) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeiPei (ETH) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeiPei (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeiPei (ETH) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.