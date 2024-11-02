Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,046,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.98.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,592. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,880 shares of company stock valued at $815,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

