Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.85 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.36). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 6,116 shares changing hands.

Pennant International Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -868.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Pennant International Group

In other Pennant International Group news, insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 200,000 shares of Pennant International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total value of £50,000 ($64,842.43). In other news, insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($64,842.43). Also, insider Klaas van der Leest acquired 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,227.86). Insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

