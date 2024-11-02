PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PMIO) Declares $0.18 Dividend

PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PMIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1791 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PMIO opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.16. PGIM Municipal Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $51.47.

