Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,291 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 365.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,947,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,892,000 after buying an additional 1,529,218 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,049,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,799,000 after buying an additional 936,424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $21,148,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,396,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,998,000 after buying an additional 389,385 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 247,326 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $16,125,655.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,424,460.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,526 shares of company stock worth $31,703,689. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

