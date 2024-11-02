Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.36 and a 1 year high of $208.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

