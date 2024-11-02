Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 532 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

