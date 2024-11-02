Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $85.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

