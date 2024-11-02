Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $187.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $193.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

