Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $4,350.00 to $5,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,680.18.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,749.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,880.99. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,756.39 and a 1-year high of $4,856.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 165.63% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 177.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.