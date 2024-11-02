Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.83. 360,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,422. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

