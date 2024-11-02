Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 12,543 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.