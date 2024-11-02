Principal Securities Inc. Buys 7,139 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.