Principal Securities Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 183,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,728,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $7,841,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

