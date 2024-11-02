Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 572 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $756.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $712.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.02. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.10 and a twelve month high of $773.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

