Principal Securities Inc. Sells 3,105 Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Principal Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 47,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $38.54.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

