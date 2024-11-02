Principal Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Principal Securities Inc. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $303.13 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.35 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 439.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.77.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

