Private Management Group Inc. Grows Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,316,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,062 shares during the period. NCR Voyix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $31,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $628,929. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,929. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Trading Down 0.2 %

NCR Voyix stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 893,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,015. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. NCR Voyix’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

See Also

