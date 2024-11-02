Private Management Group Inc. Has $15.12 Million Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneWater Marine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

ONEW traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $353.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.57. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Our Latest Report on OneWater Marine

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,497,965. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $235,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $235,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,497,965. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 72,329 shares of company stock worth $1,602,149 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.