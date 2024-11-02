Private Management Group Inc. Has $24.59 Million Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,249,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,629 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 267,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,245. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,228.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UMH. Wedbush boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

See Also

